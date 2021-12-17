Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 291,063 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.