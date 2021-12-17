Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 291,063 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
