Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.82. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 3,199 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

