TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,462 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,067 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 7.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 2,954.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 494,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 478,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

