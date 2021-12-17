Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Up 84.4% in November

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 15th total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,624. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

