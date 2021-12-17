trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 185.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in trivago were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG).

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.