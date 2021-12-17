True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

