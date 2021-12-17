True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 190,076 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,942,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

