TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRUE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

