TrueDeck Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $180,074.36 and $21,181.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00203417 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

