TrueFlip Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00203137 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars.

