Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $83,605.25 and approximately $2,158.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00198821 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.