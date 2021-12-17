Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $59.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.