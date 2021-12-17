Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $162.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.