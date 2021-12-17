Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,291 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,839. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

