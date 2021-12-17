Truvestments Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $387.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

