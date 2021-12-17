Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 3,358,697 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.