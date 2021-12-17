Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

TNP opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

