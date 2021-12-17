Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report $34.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.87 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.22 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TUFN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 3,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

