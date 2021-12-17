Tungsten’s (TUNG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Tungsten (LON:TUNG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 57 ($0.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of TUNG stock opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £53.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. Tungsten has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 43 ($0.57).

Tungsten Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

