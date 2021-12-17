Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $74.11 and last traded at $74.11, with a volume of 2501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,714 shares of company stock worth $16,500,829. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

