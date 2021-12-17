Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

