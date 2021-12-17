Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
