Tybourne Capital Management (H Sells 50,000 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TPGY stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

