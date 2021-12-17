Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.10

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 7593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,844,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

