U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 869,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 207,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

