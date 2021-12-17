UBS Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $94.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $94.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. 402,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386,701. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.