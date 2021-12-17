UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UDR were worth $161,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.46, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $59.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

