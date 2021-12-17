UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 73.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.