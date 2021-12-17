UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another solid beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of PATH opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

