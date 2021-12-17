Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

