Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $1.45

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Unibright has a total market cap of $217.08 million

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00205239 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

