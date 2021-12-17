Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0563 on Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $14.07 million and $130,295.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.50 or 0.08261833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.12 or 0.99991709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

