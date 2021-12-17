UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UNCRY stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

