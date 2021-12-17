Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.11% of Unity Software worth $38,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 41.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $135.93. 123,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

