Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.