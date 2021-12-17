UREEQA Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $34,713.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.42 or 0.08251572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,783.10 or 0.99960277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002705 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

