UREEQA Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $34,713.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.42 or 0.08251572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,783.10 or 0.99960277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002705 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

