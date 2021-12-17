Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.70. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,355. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.