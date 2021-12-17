US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of USFD opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 213.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,021,000 after purchasing an additional 285,532 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 115.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 401,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 214,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

