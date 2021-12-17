USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $15.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
