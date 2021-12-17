USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $15.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.