UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USER. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

