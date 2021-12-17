V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.38 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

