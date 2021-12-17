Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Vaccitech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 7,428.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.