Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $331.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $331.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.43.

NYSE:MTN opened at $320.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.16. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

