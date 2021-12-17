Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 93.7% in November

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the November 15th total of 459,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $44.30.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
