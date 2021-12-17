Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Trimmed by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

