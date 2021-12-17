Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,801. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

