Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

