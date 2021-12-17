Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $256,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 213,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,503,277. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

