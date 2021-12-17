Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,320,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,075,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,385,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $89.75 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20.

