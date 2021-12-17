Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $40,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.48 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

